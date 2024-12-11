Bengaluru: Brave Dog Fends Off Leopard Entering House, Viral CCTV Footage Sparks Discussion on Human-Wildlife Conflict

Leopards are now being spotted in metropolitan cities like Bengaluru. These wild animals, which have long resided in forests, are increasingly entering villages, possibly due to a lack of food or other reasons. This has sparked discussions about the consequences of deforestation and urbanisation, as forest lands are cleared and replaced with human settlements. Some argue that wild animals are not intruding on human spaces; rather, humans are encroaching on their natural habitats. The scarcity of food and shrinking forest areas are forcing animals like leopards to venture into human settlements, creating fear and concern.

Leopards, which traditionally preyed on livestock in rural areas, are now commonly seen in villages and have begun attacking domestic animals such as dogs. This behaviour has raised alarm, as wild animals are known to become more aggressive once they develop a taste for easy prey, including humans. As leopards are increasingly sighted in cities like Bengaluru, their presence has caused significant disruption. In some cases, schools and colleges have declared holidays due to the threat posed by leopards.

A recent viral video has added to the growing concerns. Captured on a home’s CCTV camera, the footage shows a leopard entering a house. The circumstances of how the leopard entered the premises are unclear, and the location of the incident has not been specified. In the video, a dog can be seen barking loudly at the leopard, trying to drive it away. Surprisingly, the family members remained unaware of the incident at first, even as the dog continued to bark.

The leopard run away from the dog’s barking, and returns several times. The standoff between the dog and the leopard lasts for a few minutes until the family members finally wake up. Upon seeing this, the family’s presence scares the leopard away. It is likely that the family only realised what had happened after reviewing the CCTV footage.

Ultimately, the dog’s vigilance and courage protected the family from a potentially dangerous situation. The video, shared on the Instagram account "Discover Wild Paws," highlights the bravery of the dog and underscores the growing issue of human-wildlife conflict in urban and semi-urban areas.