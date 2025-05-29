Bengaluru Couple Caught Getting Intimate In Public; Police Impose Heavy Fine After Video Goes Viral (Watch)

A young couple was seen making love to each other on top of a moving car in Bengaluru. The city’s traffic has sparked massive outrage online, which led to swift action from the traffic police. The couple’s public display of affection was captured on video by a passerby and is widely circulated on social media. In the video, the couple is seen kissing and engaging in intimate behaviour while standing on the sunroof of a car. The video is viral on social media. It has also ignited a debate online over moral conduct in public. It also raised safety concerns. The incident happened in the Halasuru Traffic Police limits. The video is posted by the X handle Karnataka Portfolio. Take a look at the video here:

Sunroof Shenanigans: Public Road Becomes Private Bedroom for Bengaluru Couple



What is truly happening to people these days? In yet another bizarre and concerning incident, a young couple was caught on camera engaging in highly inappropriate behavior through the sunroof of a… pic.twitter.com/p8bt7r1WX7 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) May 27, 2025

The authorities saw that the registration plate was from Karnataka, and then they tracked down the couple. They fined the owner of the vehicle Rs 1500 - Rs 1000 for dangerous driving and Rs 500 for general traffic violations. Police officials said that this type of behaviour is not only inappropriate in public places but also extremely careless from the perspective of road safety; it can divert other motorists' attention and endanger traffic safety in general. The officials also warned them of legal consequences if they were found doing the same act again.