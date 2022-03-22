Bihar: Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2.5 crore to build Ram temple

A Muslim family in Bihar has donated land worth Rs 2.5 crore for a temple to be built in Kathwalia in Champaran district.

Meanwhile, Acharya Kishor, head of Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust, gave important information about the land being used for construction for the temple on Monday. He said that Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan has decided to donate his land worth Rs 2.5 crore for the temple. Ishtiaq used to live in Champaran and now does business in Guwahati.

This huge Ramayana temple will be more famous than the world famous and 12th century Angkor Wat temple. The temple will cost around Rs 500 crore. The Ramayana temple will be 270 feet high, 1080 feet long and 540 feet wide. The temple is being built in such a way that it will last for the next 250 years. Vineet Jaiswal, former director general of the Union Public Works Department, has been appointed as the chief consultant for the construction of the temple.