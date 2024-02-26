BMC or Parody Municipal Corporation User Express Concerns on Delayed Opening of Andheri Gokhale Bridge (Watch Video)

Following multiple delays, one section of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri is finally poised to reopen on February 26. The bridge's inauguration will be overseen by Mumbai's Guardian Minister (Suburbs), Mangal Prabhat Lodha, on Monday. However, the complete unveiling of the bridge has faced successive setbacks. Originally scheduled for May, the full operational status of the bridge has now been pushed back to December 2024.

Gokhale Bridge, Andheri



Access to Barfiwala flyover- NO



Access to Telly Gulli- NO



BEST Bus Access- NO



Pedestrian access proper- NO



Completed in 5 months as planned- NO



Work on 2nd side started- NO



Existing access roads fixed- NO



Join the Celebrations

Tomorrow (Monday) 6pm

However, residents have expressed ongoing concerns over the unfinished alignment work of the Barfiwala Bridge, which has been pending for the last two years. The Gokhale Bridge in Andheri falls short on several crucial fronts, with limited access to the Barfiwala flyover, Telly Gulli, and no access for BEST buses or proper pedestrian pathways. Despite initial plans for completion within five months, the project has faced delays. Furthermore, work on the second side has yet to commence, and existing access roads remain unfixed. Join the community for the upcoming celebration tomorrow (Monday) at 6 pm, one of the X user tweeted.

Gokhale Bridge update

The closure of the Gokhale Bridge in November 2022 has had a profound effect on the daily lives of residents in Andheri, Versova, and Vile Parle, compelling them to traverse longer routes via the Andheri Subway or the Captain Vinayak Gore flyover in Vile Parle. Despite repeated site visits and appeals to the BMC, residents have been eagerly awaiting progress toward the reopening of at least half of the bridge.