Bull Attack in Meerut: Elderly Man Critically Injured As Horn Pierces In Stomach; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident that has raised concerns about safety and animal control, a bull, eating fodder outside the residence of state minister Dinesh Khatik in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, suddenly attacked an elderly man and threw him several feet in the air on Wednesday evening.

As per reports, the bull’s horn pierced into 85-year-old Kripal Singh’s chest & stomach and his intestine came out. The impact of the attack was so hard that Singh was thrown 3 feet into the air before hitting the concrete road and lay unconscious. According to witnesses, the elderly man was standing near the entrance of the minister's house when the bull, which had reportedly been roaming freely in the area, charged at him without warning.

UP सरकार में मंत्री दिनेश खटीक के घर के बाहर सांड ने एक बुजुर्ग पर अटैक कर दिया। सींग घुसाकर उन्हें जमीन पर पटक डाला। बुजुर्ग की हालत गंभीर है, ICU में भर्ती हैं। मामला मेरठ का है। pic.twitter.com/Q1Bz7uVoKJ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 6, 2024

The bull slammed the man to the ground with its horns, causing significant injuries. Emergency services were called to the scene, and the victim was rushed to a local hospital where he is currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and are working to ensure the safety of residents in the vicinity. After the words about the incident spread, officers from the local municipal corporation reached the spot and shifted the bull to another location.



