Caught On Camera: Russian Women Attacks Her Alleged Stalker Against Harassment (Watch Video)

A video of a woman has gone viral on social media, showing her teaching a man a lesson after he persistently harasses her. In a surprising turn of events, the woman knocks him down with just two swift punches, leaving him with no chance to retaliate. In the video, the man begins bothering the woman for an unknown reason. She initially remains calm and listens to him without reacting.

As the situation escalates, two bystanders try to intervene, but the man disregards them and moves even closer to the woman. At that moment, the woman's patience runs out, and in a quick burst of action, she delivers two powerful punches that send him to the ground. She then walks away, leaving the man stunned.

Muslim migrant harasses the wrong Russian girl in St Petersburg.



Do you support this action of Russian girl ? pic.twitter.com/zHcMAGZCY8 — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) November 29, 2024

The video was shared on a Twitter handle, with users expressing their admiration for the woman’s swift response. One user commented, "This woman is a 'super lady'—she knocked him down with just two punches." Another remarked, "She looks trained, delivering that punch with amazing speed." A third user said, "She's not just a woman, she's a 'queen'!" The video has sparked a wave of praise for the woman, with many applauding her confidence and strength.