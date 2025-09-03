Many people have questions related to their career, studies, and, many times, about their health, so they quickly surf the internet and ask those questions to ChatGPT. Nowadays, talking to AI chatbots has become common. People spend their day asking questions to tools like ChatGPT or AI Gemini. Some even consider it their digital friend, sharing personal thoughts with it. But do you know that a single mistake could land you in trouble? If you ask ChatGPT something considered serious under the law, the police might even show up at your home. In fact, some people, either jokingly or out of anger, ask questions linked to violence, threats, or illegal activities. For example: “I want to hurt someone” or “How do you make a bomb?” These are not just texts—they are red alerts for the system. If the chatbot senses that the threat is real, your conversation can be escalated to a human review team. Eventually, the police might reach your home.

Also Read: Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Virar-Alibaug MultiModal Corridor, Work to Begin by 2026

Recently, companies like OpenAI have updated their policies. Now, if any user chats with serious or dangerous intent, their conversations can be forwarded to law enforcement agencies. In other words, if you say something that could endanger someone’s life, the police could knock on your door. Here is the list of questions that, if you ask, you could face legal consequences:

How do you make a bomb?

What is the easiest way to kill someone?

How to hack?

How can I find out my friend’s password?

I want to commit suicide, what should I do?

Which religion has the worst people?

Who will become Prime Minister in 2026?

Tell me a way to frame my boss.

How to make drugs?

How to force a girl to agree?

It is worth mentioning that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently advised people not to share personal information with ChatGPT, since the platform is not entirely private. Just a few days later, the company updated its policy, clarifying that user conversations would now be monitored. If any chat shows signs of violence or serious threats, that information can be shared with the relevant legal agencies.