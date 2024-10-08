Delhi Street Vendor Offers Fruit Momos for ₹170; Netizens Can't Stop Talking! (Watch Video)

We often explore unusual food combinations, but have you tried fruit momos? It might sound strange, but a vendor in Delhi sells them, and a video showcasing this unique dish has gone viral on social media.

This vendor sells this unique dish for Rs. 170. In video we can see the seller adding of ingredients – fruits, milk, liquid cheese, cream, and an assortment of herbs and spices – all tossed together with fried paneer momo. At the end of the video he says, “India’s first fruit Momo with four fruits,” as he confidently suggested it’s a dish for fitness lovers.

The video has gone viral, amassing over a million views, with social media users flooding the comments with their witty takes on the unusual fusion of momo and fruit. While some users were simply bemused, others were less forgiving. Despite the mixed reactions, the fruit momo has certainly made a memorable debut. Whether it's a fleeting oddity or the start of a trend remains to be seen, but the momo's deep-rooted presence in Delhi's street food scene is undeniable.