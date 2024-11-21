Diljit Dosanjh Spotted on Pune’s FC Road? Viral Video Leaves Fans Shocked and Confused!

A video of a Diljit Dosanjh lookalike strolling through the streets of Pune has gone viral on social media. The influencer, dressed in a style similar to the popular Punjabi singer, walked through the busy FC Road with bodyguards, fooling many passersby into believing he was the real Dosanjh. Fans were seen taking selfies and photos with the lookalike, thinking he was the famous singer.

The video, shared by the Instagram account ‘Simarjeet Singh Calisthenics,’ captioned “Diljit Dosanjh at FC Road, Pune,” has garnered over 234,000 likes since it was posted three days ago. Singh may have tricked a few fans, but the internet made sure to share a good laugh over the prank. While some viewers found the prank humorous, others criticized the gullibility of those who fell for it. Many pointed out physical differences between the influencer and the singer.

Read Also | Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Pakistani TikTok Star Deactivates Social Media Accounts After Private Clips Leaks

For those hoping to see the real Diljit, the singer is scheduled to perform in Lucknow on November 22 and Pune on November 24 as part of his Dil-luminati Tour India. He will also visit Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.