Fact Check: Viral Fake Letter Claims Prashant Kishor as BJP National Spokesperson

A fake letter circulating on social media claims that Prashant Kishor, the head of the Jan Suraaj organization, has been appointed as the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It states, "BJP National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Shri Prashant Kishor as the National Chief Spokesperson of BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect." A Facebook user shared the letter with the caption, "Congratulations to the hypocrite Prashant Kishor of the Jan Suraaj movement... he set out to change Bihar, but ended up changing himself... he's back where he started." .This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.

Fact: BOOM found that the viral letter is fake and Prashant Kishor has not joined the BJP. Boom did not find any credible news reports on the viral letter after running a Google search with relevant keywords. Kishor's Jan Suraaj's X handle refuted the viral letter and accused Congress communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh of sharing it. BOOM reached out to Harshvardhan Singh from Prashant Kishor's office who rubbished the claim and stated that the letter is fake.

"Prashant Kishor has no connection with the Bharatiya Janata Party. His entire focus is on strengthening the mission of Jan Suraaj," Singh said. He further said, "Jan Suraaj has denied the news of Prashant Kishor joining BJP through its official X handle. Such misinformation is being spread by Congress' Jairam Ramesh." The viral letter also contains the signature of BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh. BOOM also reached out to Singh's office who confirmed that the viral letter was fake.

This story was originally published by Boom and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.


