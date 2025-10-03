'Flight Le Leta': Netizens React as Mumbai-Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express Ticket Costs Rs 5,500

An Instagram video showing a first-class train journey on the Mumbai-Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express has been making rounds on the internet, with some praising Indian Railways, others comparing train fare with flight ticket rates. A short vlog featured luxury travel in train, with hot water bat,h lavish dinner and breakfast service onboard on India's faster trains.

A content creator, Akshay Malhotra, shared an Instagram reel which describes the facilities at First AC experience, which costs Rs 5,500 from Mumbai to New Delhi. The facilities include a private AC cabin with pillows and a bed, a window view and access to various basic facilities on the running train.

The video starts with vlogger Malhotra being greeted by staff with mango juice on board, followed by tea and kachori as snacks. During the journey, he also experienced a hot shower, with a geyser, a hand shower, a towel and essential toiletries.

The video also features dinner with soup and chilli paneer, followed by dal, vegetables, roti, rice, salad and ice cream for dessert. On waking up the next day, he enjoyed a healthy breakfast starting with upma and poha, fruits and tea.

Netizens Reaction

Malhotra shared a video caption reads: "India's Most Luxurious & Fastest Rajdhani Express First Class Journey | Private Room with Unlimited Food." The small vlog sparked several debates among social media users; some pointed out that domestic flights often cost the same.

“Bhai, 5000 me flight me chala jata,” one user joked. Another user said, "Flight mei private cabin milega 5500 mei ??"

Replying to the most debatable topic, Malhotra commented saying, "Guys everyone saying flight lelo, 2 hours mein reach ho jaoge! But trust me, agar thoda time hai toh ek baar ye train journey zaroor try karo… mazaa aa jaayega! Full video abhi live hai on my YouTube channel Journeys With Ak… link in bio!"