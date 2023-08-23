Funny Memes go viral after India successfully lands on the moon
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2023 07:46 PM 2023-08-23T19:46:01+5:30 2023-08-23T20:00:17+5:30
India has created history with the successful soft landing of ISRO’s third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM), making it only the fourth country to do so, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.
The ambitious lunar mission of ISRO, Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander, achieved a safe landing on the lunar surface exactly as scheduled at 6:04 pm today. This momentous event was marked by exuberant celebrations across the nation, including among ISRO scientists.
How can you miss the fervent atmosphere on social media? Here are a few reactions and memes that capture the historic landing on the South Pole.
दिल जीत लिया इस कार्टून ने -— Anil Kumar Agrawal (@AnilKum59141915) August 23, 2023
मां (धरती) और मामा (चंद्रमा) रक्षाबंधन मना रहे है💐🙏
सोच और संस्कारों का अंतर।
एक अपमानजनक कार्टून किसी फिल्मी कलाकार ने डाला था और यह प्यारा सा कार्टून मुझे एक अग्रवाल ग्रुप से प्राप्त हुआ। pic.twitter.com/6Uy9H8rJf9
Proud Indian 🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3 #IndiaOnTheMoon pic.twitter.com/QPlxgb0qxo— Roвιɴ Roвerт (@PeaceBrwVJ) August 23, 2023
Congratulations India 🙏🇮🇳— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) August 23, 2023
Big day for India, Every Indian celebrate moment where lander module of #Chandrayaan3 land South pole of the moon successfully 🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3Landing #चंद्रयान_3 #ISRO #VikramLander #isroindia #Chandrayaan3Mission #NASA #SpaceMission #MoonLanding pic.twitter.com/9wxHTK2bnD