Funny Memes go viral after India successfully lands on the moon

India has created history with the successful soft landing of ISRO’s third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM), making it only the fourth country to do so, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

The ambitious lunar mission of ISRO, Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander, achieved a safe landing on the lunar surface exactly as scheduled at 6:04 pm today. This momentous event was marked by exuberant celebrations across the nation, including among ISRO scientists.

How can you miss the fervent atmosphere on social media? Here are a few reactions and memes that capture the historic landing on the South Pole.