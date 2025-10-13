Girl Slaps Boy, Grabs His Neck Playfully During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025; Internet Reacts (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match: A playful moment was caught on camera during Day 4 of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. A girl was seen slapping a boy and later grabbing his neck in the stands. The video of the incident quickly spread on social media and appeared to be playful in nature. The moment took place while West Indies batter Shai Hope was on strike. Soon after the camera captured the scene, the broadcast returned to live action.

Netizens have reacted with amusement, joking about the couple and sharing the clip widely. Some even wondered how the scene would have looked if roles were reversed.

As for the match, India are on course for a 2-0 series win. The hosts ended Day 4 at 63 for one, chasing 121 for victory. KL Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan remained unbeaten on 25 and 30.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in the second over after hitting two early boundaries. The left-hander tried to attack spinner Jomel Warrican but was caught at long-on.

West Indies, who conceded a first-innings lead of 270, showed strong resistance in their second innings after being forced to follow on. Shai Hope and John Campbell both scored centuries, while the lower order helped the visitors build a lead of 120. India now need only 58 runs on the final day to complete a clean sweep.

Brief Scores: India 518/5 declared. West Indies 248 and 390 in 118.5 overs (John Campbell 115, Shai Hope 103, Justin Greaves 50 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 3/104, Jasprit Bumrah 3/44). Target: 121 runs.