Helicopter made from Nano car, rents it for weddings

A businessman converted a Nano car into a helicopter to give a different look to the wedding party. This helicopter will fulfill the desire of the groom to take the bride from the helicopter. This special helicopter is being manufactured at Bagha in West Champaran district of Bihar. So far this helicopter is not fully built. However, the booking has already started. Workers who turned the car into a helicopter said bookings for the wedding had already begun.

So far, more than 20 people have booked this car-like helicopter. The makers of this car said that we have seen many such weddings on TV. In which groom arrives by helicopter. They rent helicopters to bring the bride and groom. Also, many want to take the bride home by helicopter. However, their expectations are not being met due to inflation, in which case the wishes of such brides will be fulfilled from this non-flying helicopter.

Guddu Sharma, the maker of this helicopter, transformed the Nano car into a helicopter. This experiment is unique in the age of digital India. Guddi Sharma, the maker of the helicopter, said that it costs up to Rs 1.5 lakh to build such a helicopter. It is fitted with electric sensors to give it a high tech look. The fans and lights installed in it are all controlled by sensors. Helicopter fans are also controlled by sensors. So this car looks like a real helicopter.