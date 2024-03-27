Holi Video: Noida Girls Issue Apology After Their Vulgar Reels Go Viral, Say Can't Afford ₹33k Fine Issued by Traffic Police

Three people seen in a viral video performing an obscene dance on a moving scooter during Holi celebrations have apologised and said they cannot afford the fine issued by Noida Traffic Police.

A fine of 33,000 rupees was issued after the video sparked outrage online. The video shows two women, identified as Preety and Vineeta, dancing on a scooter driven by Piyush.

Preety and Vineeta told Aaj Tak they regretted making the video and won't repeat the mistake. They denied performing stunts and said they were only creating an Instagram Reel. They apologised for the video's content if it's considered obscene.

About Preety, Vineeta and Piyush:

Preety, originally from Uttarakhand but now living in Delhi for social media, doesn't have a stable job or completed her studies. She runs several accounts on Instagram and YouTube, with a total of 12.90 lakh followers.

Vineeta, who lives in Noida, struggled to keep a job because she got too involved in making Instagram Reels. One of her videos got 2 lakh views, which made her focus more on making videos than on regular work.

Their friend Piyush, from Delhi and a high school graduate, does different jobs to support himself. He helps the girls film their Instagram Reels. In the viral video, he was driving the scooter while the girls were dancing.

Read Also | 'Ang Laga De' Holi Reel Shot Inside Delhi Metro Rail Not a Deepfake, Claims X User With Video Source

What Exactly Happened:

Recently, a video depicting an obscene act during Holi celebrations has stirred controversy and outrage on social media platforms. The viral clip shows three individuals riding on a scooter, with two girls engaging in provocative behavior while playing Holi.

In the video, the two girls are seen exchanging colorful powders on each other's cheeks, accompanied by a Hindi film song playing in the background. Meanwhile, the boy drives the scooter, and another person captures the video. The explicit nature of the content has sparked condemnation and demands for action against those involved.

Police Response and Fine Imposition

The video gained attention from authorities, particularly the Noida Traffic Police, who took swift action in response to the viral clip. The police issued a hefty fine of ₹33,000 against the vehicle involved, citing a violation of traffic rules.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Noida Traffic Police confirmed the imposition of the fine, stating, "Taking cognizance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules by issuing e-challan (fine ₹33,000/-) as per rules."

उक्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 33000/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/8iOBgEESgW — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) March 25, 2024

Public Outrage and Demands for Accountability

Upon witnessing the video, internet users expressed outrage and voiced concerns about the influence of such content on society, particularly on younger audiences. Many users criticized the individuals involved, labelling their actions as obscene and inappropriate. One user questioned the message conveyed by such behaviour, especially considering that children also consume such content. Another user highlighted the need for immediate action against such indecent acts, particularly during daylight hours.