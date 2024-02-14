IndiGo Passenger Finds Screw in Sandwich; Airline Responds to Incident

A passenger took to social media platforms to share a shocking story involving IndiGo after he found a screw inside a sandwich served during his flight from Bengaluru to Chennai on February 1. However, he mentioned that he did not open the sandwich on board; instead, he discovered the screw after reaching his destination.

Upon his shocking discovery, he contacted the airline to file a complaint and request compensation. However, the airline refused to register his complaint, denying any compensation, stating that he was ineligible as he ate the sandwich post-flight. He also sought advice from netizens on how to handle the issue with IndiGo.

He wrote, "While travelling with IndiGo recently, on 01/02/24 from BNG to Chennai, I found a screw in my sandwich. When I asked for an apology from the airline, they responded that since I consumed it post-flight, it couldn't be considered eligible!!!! #IndiGo how should I approach this so IndiGo can at least respond."

After pictures and videos were shared multiple times on social media, IndiGo replied, "We are aware of the image circulating on social media regarding a customer's experience on flight 6E-904 operating between Bengaluru - Chennai on February 01, 2024. The issue was not reported by the passenger during the journey."

"Our in-flight meals are sourced from reputable and highly regarded caterers to maintain the highest standards of quality and hygiene. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger and remain committed to providing the best possible in-flight experience and ensuring compliance with all food and hygiene standards," the airline added.

