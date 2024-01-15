IndiGo Passengers Turn Runway into Dining Spot After Prolonged Fog-Induced Flight Delay, Watch Video

Passengers on an IndiGo flight faced significant delays due to fog, leading to an unusual response. A video circulated on social media shows passengers sitting on the airport runway, having their meals during the extended wait. According to the reports, the flight, initially scheduled to depart from Goa or Delhi at 9:15 am on January 14, eventually took off in the evening and landed in Mumbai at 5:12 am on January 15.

passengers of IndiGo Goa-Delhi who after 12 hours delayed flight got diverted to Mumbai having dinner just next to indigo plane pic.twitter.com/jGL3N82LNS — JΛYΣƧΉ  (@baldwhiner) January 15, 2024

The video, tagged as "Runway Dining," has sparked reactions, with users expressing a range of sentiments from amusement to criticism. This incident followed an earlier viral video showing a passenger punching the pilot out of frustration over the delay. The unconventional protests have generated discussions online.

IndiGo has not yet commented on these incidents or provided details on any actions taken in response to the altercations and the unique runway dining event. The videos have drawn attention to the challenges faced by passengers during the prolonged delay, leading to creative expressions of frustration.