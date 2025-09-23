Indore Cop Dies After Being Bitten by Cobra During Rescue Operation Without Protective Gear; Video Goes Viral

While rescuing or handling a wild animal or a reptile, it's important to wear protective gear and have experience; if you take it casually, it can take your life. One such incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, which has raised questions about handling snakes without safety gear.

A video of the policemen going viral on social media in which he can be seen rescuing a King Cobra without a catching stick or gloves, this casual behaviour cost his life.

The cop identified as Santosh, who had served in the First Battalion for nearly 17 years and was known for his experience in catching snakes, died after being bitten by a cobra on Saturday night. According to an India Today report, a snake was spotted at the police horse stable around 9 pm. Santosh, often called up for such tasks due to his expertise in catching reptiles, was sent to catch it.

In the shared video, he was seen casually handling the snake without a snake-catching stick or gloves. Within a moment, the cobra bit him on the hand. Santosh was immediately rushed to MY Hospital. Despite efforts by doctors, he was declared dead the same night. Santosh is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.