IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Missing from Mumbai Indians' Team Bonding Exercise; Netizens React

The Mumbai Indians squad, under the leadership of their new captain Hardik Pandya, recently took a brief break from their rigorous training ahead of IPL 2024. This break included a fun-filled ferry ride and an intense paintball battle, fostering team bonding among players like Ishan Kishan and Lasith Malinga. However, the absence of former captain Rohit Sharma during this excursion raised eyebrows and sparked discussions among fans.

Watch Video Here:

Travel Diaries via jetty & an intense game of paintball 👀... ➡️ https://t.co/yCkF6n1tky



Check out the full version of #MIDaily on our website & MI App now! #OneFamily#MumbaiIndianspic.twitter.com/RA8YtX2r9H — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 20, 2024

The official social media handle of Mumbai Indians shared glimpses of the squad's enjoyable trip to Alibaug, showcasing the camaraderie and laughter among team members. However, the absence of Rohit Sharma from the excursion sparked criticism and questions from many Mumbai Indians fans and Rohit loyalists, especially in the comment section of the team's post.

Here's how fans reacted:

You people still failed to bring Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya under one camera and you claim yourself one family 🤡 — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) March 20, 2024

Why Rohit is not looking? — Mirthful Moments (@moment_mirthful) March 20, 2024

Abe Rohit ka bhi content dal diya Karo 👀 — Vaani 🇮🇳 (@singhVaani7) March 20, 2024

One video of hardik pandya and Rohit Sharma together 👀👀 — cirkettt (@cirkettt) March 20, 2024

GOAT kaha hai ? — Rushikesh Modhe (@imaorushi) March 20, 2024

rohit the goat where he is — rohit and srk fan (@PrettySisters9) March 20, 2024

Read Also | “Sharma Ji Ka Beta, Mera Beta”: Suniel Shetty, Rohit Sharma Playfully Tease KL Rahul in Latest IPL 2024 Ad

It remains unclear when exactly the team bonding session took place and whether Rohit Sharma had already joined the camp before the excursion. Mumbai Indians have been under scrutiny from fans since Hardik's arrival following his trade deal with the Gujarat Titans.

In IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya will face a challenging task as he takes over the captaincy duties from the highly successful former skipper Rohit Sharma. MI's first challenge under Hardik's leadership is against his former team, GT, in the IPL 2024 opener on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This stadium holds significance for Hardik, having been his home ground during his tenure with the Gujarat Titans.

The majority of MI players, including Rohit Sharma, have already joined the camp in Mumbai and commenced intense practice sessions. After a disappointing 10th-place finish in 2022 and elimination in IPL 2023 by GT in Qualifier 2, the five-time tournament champions are eager to return to their winning ways in the upcoming IPL season.

The schedule for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024 is as follows:

Date Opponent Venue Time March 24 Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 pm March 27 SunRisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 pm April 1 Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 pm April 7 Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 3:30 pm

Read Also | Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant Indulge in Playful Rivalry in New IPL 2024 Advertisement (Watch Video)