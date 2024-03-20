“Sharma Ji Ka Beta, Mera Beta”: Suniel Shetty, Rohit Sharma Playfully Tease KL Rahul in Latest IPL 2024 Ad (Watch Video)

A recent advertisement for the upcoming IPL 2024 season featured a hilarious trolling session involving KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. In the ad released by Dream 11, one of the official sponsors of the IPL, Rahul found himself in a playful exchange with Rohit and Shetty.

The ad begins with Rahul approaching a table where Rohit and Shetty are seated. As Rahul attempts to join them, Rohit humorously says that it's a "family dinner" between him and Shetty, implying that Rahul isn't included. Shetty adds to the banter by jokingly stating that until the IPL concludes, 'Sharmaji's beta' will be his son. The ad clearly shows Bollywood actor and father-in-law Suniel Shetty supporting Rohit Sharma and not son-in-law KL Rahul. In the advertisement, Suniel Shetty even denies KL Rahul to say 'Papa'.

Watch Video Here:

Rohit continues the jest by saying that family time is over and that the rivalry between them has officially begun. He amusingly asserts that Shetty now belongs to the Mumbai franchise, "Family time over @klrahul, ab rivalry time shuru ho gaya hai! @SunielVShetty ab hue humare. (Family time over KL Rahul, now time to start the rivalry. Suniel Shetty belongs to us.)," Rohit Sharma wrote on X.

Read Also | Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant Indulge in Playful Rivalry in New IPL 2024 Advertisement (Watch Video)

This advertisement is part of a series of videos released by Dream 11, featuring various celebrities and stars from the 10 teams participating in the IPL. Previous videos featured banter between Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming season.

As the IPL approaches, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are set to take on new roles within their respective teams. Rahul is expected to feature in the middle order for the Lucknow Super Giants, while Devdutt Padikkal and Quinton de Kock are slated to open the batting. On the other hand, Rohit has relinquished the captaincy for Mumbai Indians, with Hardik Pandya stepping into the role of skipper.

The IPL action kicks off with Mumbai Indians facing Gujarat Titans on March 24, coinciding with Lucknow Super Giants' clash against Rajasthan Royals on the same day.



The schedule for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024 is as follows:

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) March 24 Rajasthan Royals Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 3:30 pm March 30 Punjab Kings Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 pm April 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 pm April 7 Gujarat Titans Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 pm

The schedule for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024 is as follows: