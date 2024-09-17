Jio Down: Funny Memes and Jokes Flooded on X After Reliance Telecom Service Faces Outage in Mumbai

Reliance Jio network faced an outage in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 17, as mobile network and internet were not working for many users. Some users complained that they were unable to make calls for the last 30 minutes. The network tower on the mobile phones showed out of network and appeared as "No Service."

Joi users took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their frustration over the network outage. Some users shared hilarious memes and jokes as the #JioDown trended on the Elon Musk-owned social media site.

Jio mobile service down all over Mumbai. Kya ho raha hai ?

Wait 😂#jiodownpic.twitter.com/aCTGTIhBKo — Sonu Singh Maurya (@sonusingh00143) September 17, 2024

Wait 😂😂 #jiodownhttps://t.co/hqNG4PrO1bpic.twitter.com/xU9hX7aLAB — அ பி ಷೇ K | 💔 (@Abhishek_Dachu7) September 17, 2024

Pov : You have Jio sim and your Wi-Fi at home is also Jio Fiber.#Jiodownpic.twitter.com/avJj9B2Iyd — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) September 17, 2024

The outage reporting website Downdetector.com showed that around 11.45 PM on September 17, 2024, there was a surge in complaints of the network. As per the Downdetector data, there were over 14,000 people reported the issue of "No Service" by Reliance Jio users.

According to the Downdetector report, 68% of reports were about ‘No Signal’, while 18% reported about mobile data issues, and 14% of users said they are facing problems using JioFibre.

However, there is no official statement from Reliance Jio about the network outage. Meanwhile, the network of other service providers, like Airtel, Idea and Vodafone, are working normally.