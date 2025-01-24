Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Abhay Singh, the Famous IIT Baba, Goes Clean Shaven, New Look Goes Viral

Abhay Singh who gained popularity as IIT Baba of 'Maha kumbh' , is once again making headlines due to his dramatic change in appearance. This time, he has shaved off his beard, although he has kept his long hair. Speaking about his decision, Abhay Singh shared, "I change my look every 2-3 months. When my beard grows, I cut it. I told Mahadev at night that I would shave tomorrow and change my look."

When Singh first appeared in 'Mahakumbh', he had a beard and long hair, and during interviews, it was revealed that he was an IIT graduate. This revelation quickly sparked interest on social media, and he gained attention overnight. His latest transformation, with a clean-shaven face, is once again catching the public's eye. In a recent interview, Abhay Singh explained that he has always followed a pattern of changing his appearance. "When I came to the Kumbh Mela, Mahadev told me two things: to stay at one place for a night and then move on—1 km, 2 km... I kept walking. After 2-3 months, my beard grew, and so I cut it off," he shared.

He also addressed the topic of spirituality, stating, "I don’t wear earrings because sadhus do. I wear these things because I like them—whether it's a garland, tikka, or dhoti. They hold personal significance to me." This change has left many struggling to recognize the now clean-shaven 'IIT Wale Baba', and it has sparked discussions on social media.

Abhay Singh further explained, "When I kept a beard and moustache, people called me IIT Wale Baba. But Lord Shiva and Lord Krishna didn’t keep beards, yet no one calls them 'Shri Krishna Baba.' That’s why I shaved. Everyone has God inside them; Aham Brahmasmi, as said by Shankaracharya."