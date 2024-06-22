Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav's early dismissal for 6 in a Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup against Bangladesh triggered a wave of social media trolling aimed at Prafull Billore, the Founder and CEO of MBA Chaiwala. On Friday, MBA Chaiwala Prafull Billore posted his recent selfie with SKY, who scored an explosive half-century during a match against Afghanistan. This led to his trolling on X (formerly known as Twitter)

This trolling is because Prafull Billore is infamous among netizens for bringing bad omens to the people he meets and posts pictures with. A series of people have believed their downfall started after meeting MBA Chaiwallah.

Sky isko jutha sabit krne k chakkar me out ho gya 😭😭#mbachaiwala#indvsbanpic.twitter.com/LvSiPLtL3i — RONISH🕊️ (@realrohitfan2) June 22, 2024

'SKY' entered the crease at 71/2 in the ninth over after Tanzim Hasan Sakib breached the defence of Virat Kohli. Despite initially hitting a six towards the fine leg boundary off a well-executed bouncer by the pacer, SKY struggled with Sakib's good length delivery, gloving it and getting caught by Litton Das. The dismissal, though not initially confident from the bowler, led to SKY's quick exit after scoring six off two balls.

Following Suryakumar Yadav's departure, the Indian team needed a boost from other batters to regain momentum. Rishabh Pant showcased positive intent, contributing to the team's score. Hardik Pandya emerged as India's X-factor, smashing a blistering 50 off just 27 balls, helping India reach a formidable 196 for 5 against Bangladesh in the Super 8s match.

Pandya's knock, including four boundaries and three sixes, was crucial in India achieving their highest-ever T20I total at the ground. His partnership with Shivam Dube (34 off 24 balls) added 53 runs for the fifth wicket. Earlier, Rishabh Pant (36 off 24 balls) and Virat Kohli (37 off 28 balls) laid a solid foundation for the team. Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh with figures of 2/32.

Brief Scores:

India: 196/5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50 not out, Shivam Dube 34, Rishabh Pant 36, Virat Kohli 37; T H Sakib 2/32)