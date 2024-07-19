Microsoft Windows Outage Forces Airlines and Airports to Issue Handwritten Notices and Boarding Passes to Fliers

Airports and airlines are issuing hand-written notice, including boarding passed to their passengers as their systems which works on Microsoft Windows goes 'Blue Screen Dead' (BSD) due to Due to faulty update within Faclcon Sensor Crowdstrike.

The effect of the IT glitch impacted globally as social media flooded with video and photos of chaos at the airport. A major outage wrought havoc on global computer systems on Friday, grounding flights in the United States, derailing television broadcasts in the UK and impacting telecommunications in Australia.

BREAKING: Blue screens appear at India's Delhi Airport, airport goes manual amid global IT outage pic.twitter.com/2CY0sk3Q9o — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 19, 2024

Blue screens appeared at Delhi International Airport, while the airport authority had to write flight schedules manually (handwritten) on notice boards.

The Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today 😅 pic.twitter.com/xsdnq1Pgjr — Akshay Kothari (@akothari) July 19, 2024

One of the passenger from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport shared a photo of his handwritten boarding pass for a flight to Kolkata.

Akshay Kothari, the co-founder of US-based firm NotionHQ, shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter) by posting a picture of his "first handwritten boarding pass" before his flight. He wrote, "The Microsoft/CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today."

Meanwhile, as many as 23 flights, 12 departures and 11 arrivals, including Indigo's flights to Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru have been cancelled at Hyderabad International Airport.

Delta, United and American Airlines flights also grounded due to communication issue, said Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).