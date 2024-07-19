Microsoft Windows Outage: Funny Memes and Jokes Surface After CrowdStrike Update Causes Blue Screen on Windows Devices

A major outrage erupted on Windows devices after a "blue screen of death" appeared on the users' screens after the Crowstrike software update on Friday. This led to shutting down operations at airports, corporate offices, and media outlets connected to Microsoft operating systems.

Microsoft confirmed the issue in a statement, noting that they were "investigating an issue impacting users' ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services," in a X (formerly Twitter) post.

The company said that they are working to address the issue, and it will be resolved as soon as possible. However, social media and the internet are filled with memes and funny jokes as corporate users celebrate early weekends on Fridays.

Some took X to react out of frustration, and others shared memes for fun in a serious situation where international flights, including major airlines like United, Delta and American, issued global ground to stop on all flights.

On X users posted on saying, "Happy Weekend, thank you #Microsoft #Bluescreen."

Some are celebrating "Happy International Blue Screen Day!" as screens on their systems, including laptops and computers, are tuned to "Blue Screen Death" due to a major glitch in Microsoft Windows.

While the tech giant continued its efforts to restore services, the social media flooded with memes and jokes that highlighted the lighter side of tech mishaps.