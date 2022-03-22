"My world has changed overnight" says Pradip Mehra over his mid-night run video

One of the video is going so viral on social media, in which a young man running on the street with a bag on his shoulder. While running, a car comes from behind and the person in it chats with him, expressing his desire to give him lift. But he refuses. Vinodi Kapri shared a video from his Twitter account. In this video he offers to give the boy lift. The name of the boy running on this road is Pradip Mehra. Pradeep runs ten kilometers to reach home. When the man in the car asked him, why he prefers to run, the boy replied he wants to join the army. The video has gained so much praise on social media.

Now the social media sensation himself talked about how the video has changed his life. Giving an interview to the news portal viral boy Pradip Mehra spoke about how his life changed after his video got so viral, "It happened suddenly. Not in my dreams, I expect my video to go viral and people chasing me for pictures and reels. My world has changed overnight! People are walking up to me and asking for selfies! I feel shy," Mehra said.

Talking about how he deals with attention, he said "Who doesn’t like attention? But you enjoy it more when you have spare time. However, I am busy running errands, so non-stop calls are overwhelming. I am even late to my office!"