Natasa Stankovic Dating Elvish Yadav? Romantic Video of Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife With YouTuber Goes Viral; Netizens React

Natasa Stankovic and Elvish Yadav Instagram post left netizens and fans shocked. A new reel posted on the controversial YouTuber's social media account on October 11, a day after Hardik Pandya, shows Vibing to Natasa's latest Punjabi song, 'Tere Krke'. This was her first video after she recently announced her divorce from India allrounder. The video was recorded in Mumbai.

Later, she dropped this reel with him, and Elvish's comment on it further raised many questions. Elvish, in a comment on the post, wrote, "Haan guys, yeh kaisa laga surprise." In a viral Instagram post, Natash wearing a white flower print dress. While sharing a video, Elvish Yadav captioned, "Vibin' On A Whole New Level "❤️.

Seeing Natasha and Elvish together in the romantic video, netizens could not stop themselves. A social media user wrote, "Unexpected bhai 😍🔥🙌" Another wrote, "Kya battt hai bhai 👏❤️🙌" A fan however said, "Bhai birthday ke din nahi karna tha 💀"

According to the TOI report, Natasa was also spotted in the city for dinner with Elvish.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya posted pictures from his birthday celebrations as he is seen cutting the birthday cake. He reflected on the year gone by and said he will learn from his mistakes. The cricketer wrote, "It’s been a year full of highs and lows. Birthdays are a time to reflect while also looking forward with positivity and ambition. Grateful for all the blessings that comes my way, and determined to learn from the mistakes. Thank you for all your wishes, I’m moving into this new year with renewed motivation and a lot of love ❤️❤️❤️"

Hardik and Natasha had announced their divorce in a joint statement which read, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways, We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, give the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."