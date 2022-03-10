Netizens trend Archana Puran Singh memes following Navjot Sidhu's defeat

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday congratulates the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for sweeping Punjab Assembly polls and said that the voice of people (mandate) is the voice of God.

"The voice of the people is the voice of God. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab. Congratulations to Aap !!!," tweeted Sidhu.

As per the Election Commission, Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 91 seats on the 117 seat Punjab Assembly by 12:55 pm, followed by Congress (17) and Shiromani Akali Dal (6).

After Sidhu started trailing from the Amritsar East seat, Actor and TV personality Archana Puran Singh, who had replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', started to trend on the internet after the cricketer-turned-politician's defeat.

After the news broke out, several Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site and started a hilarious meme fest.

Sharing funny posts on the micro-blogging site, people joked about how he might return to the chat show and take back his position. They also shared memes about Archana and imagined her funny reaction to the news. Have a look at some of the memes that have taken over the internet.

People who lost their chair today :



1. Charanjeet Singh Channi

2. Archana Puran Singh#ElectionResults

Punjab #Elections2022pic.twitter.com/CRghOQKTN3 — Bharat (@MaxxBuddi) March 10, 2022

Archana Puran Singh right now pic.twitter.com/W6ns8tVPnn — ✨Prakrati✨Live n Let Live ✨❤️ (@PrakratiKunder) March 10, 2022

The bigger problem is to poor Archana Puran Singh 😁 https://t.co/CHIbuOMZL2 — Venu.G. Parkal #AtmaNirbharBharath (@parakala_venu) March 10, 2022