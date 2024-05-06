Rajasthan: CRPF Jawans Honour Fallen Colleague by Attending Daughter's Wedding, Pictures Go Viral

In a heartwarming incident, a group of CRPF Jawans wedded the daughter of their martyred colleague. The Instagram page of Indian Military Updates shared pictures of the incident on its handle. The wedding of Sarika Meena, daughter of the late CRPF Constable Rakesh Kumar Meena got married in their ancestral village of Dubi in Rajasthan's Alwar.

Also Read |

Rakesh Kumar Meena lost his life while fighting a Naxal attack in 2010. He was part of the 168 Battalion of the Force. In the viral image, CRPF Jawans can be seen escorting the bride to the Mandap while carrying a red chunni over her head.

The Instagram caption reads:

"CRPF Personnel Attended The Wedding Ceremony Of Sarika Meena, Daughter Of Shaheed CRPF Constable Rakesh Kumar Meena, At His Residence In Dubi Village, Alwar District, Rajasthan.

.

CRPF Constable Rakesh Kumar Meena Of 168 Bn Made Supreme Sacrifice While Valiantly Fighting Naxals In Bijapur District, Chhattisgarh On 8th May 2010."

The post has received thousands of likes and garnered emotional comments.

The incident is reminiscent of another instance in 2021 where CRPF Jawans participated in the wedding of the daughter of Martyred Constable Sailendra Pratap Singh who lost his life while fighting terrorists in Kashmir's Pulwama.