Rajasthan: Vande Bharat Loco Pilots Fight Over Train Operation in Gangapur: Cabin Damaged, Employee Injured (Watch Video)

A video of railway employees causing a huge commotion over the operation of the Vande Bharat train has gone viral on social media. This incident occurred on the Udaipur and Agra Vande Bharat train. Property has been damaged, and one employee has been injured in this clash.

The dispute took place between the employees of Kota and Agra Railway Division. Loco pilots clashed over running the Vande Bharat train. It started with an argument and soon a fight ensued. The train's pilots clashed, and the guard was attacked. Apart from this, the angry employees broke the lock of the door of the guard room and broke the glass of the cabin.

Also Read: Watch: First Look of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Prototype Revealed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vande Bharat's cabin suffered major damage.

The loco pilot was injured in this incident. Vande Bharat's cabin was also damaged in the scuffle. After this controversy escalated, the matter has now been brought to the notice of the Railway Board. The conflict between various railway departments involved in the operations of West Central Railway, Northwestern Railway, and Northern Railway seems to be affecting the smooth functioning of the service.

Video viral on social media.

The report says that due to these internal disputes, the Vande Bharat train is running late on this route several times. Railway authorities have taken notice of this incident after this video spread on social media. Officials are working to identify the employees involved in the brawl, and disciplinary action is likely to be taken against them.