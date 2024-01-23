Ram Lalla on Burj Khalifa? Here’s a Fact Check of Lord Ram’s Digital Image on World’s Tallest Structure

A widely circulated image depicts a projection of Lord Ram on the Burj Khalifa building, and claims are being made that this occurred recently in the wake of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In this article, we fact-check the authenticity of the viral image.

The image shows a projection of Lord Ram on the Burj Khalifa building in light of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Fact-Check:

On specific occasions when the Burj Khalifa is illuminated, related videos and photos are typically shared on its official social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram. Despite searching through these accounts, we did not find any posts featuring Ram Lalla on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

The Burj Khalifa has not been illuminated with a projection of Lord Ram in view of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The viral image is digitally created and shared on social media websites. Hence, the claim made in the post is not true.

No official reports indicate that the Burj Khalifa has been illuminated with a projection of Lord Ram in connection with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The viral image has been digitally created by superimposing an image of Lord Ram onto a stock photo of the Burj Khalifa.