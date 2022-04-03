Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika's reaction goes Viral on social media, as he gets out in IPL

In yesterday's match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, the Rajasthan team batted first, in which Jos Buttler's brilliant century helped the team to score good runs. But in Mumbai opener and captain Rohit Sharma couldn't able to reach the expectations of everyone.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma failed to put up a big score for the second time in a row he only scored 10 runs. After scoring 10 off 5 balls, Rohit Sharma was caught by the famous Krishna. After Rohit's dismissal, his wife Hrithika Sajdeh was seen disaapointed. Her displeasure was evident from the expression on her face. Not only this but her picture also went viral where she is been seen upset after Rohit got out.

Hrithika was sitting in the stadium with her daughter Samaira. At that time, when Rohit Sharma's wicket fell, Hrithika was completely disappointed. Hrithika Sajdeh has been in the Mumbai Indians camp with Rohit Sharma since the inception of the IPL.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians had decided to bowl after winning the toss. Jose Butler of Rajasthan Royals scored his first century of the season. Batting first, Rajasthan scored 193 runs. In reply, Mumbai Indians could score only 170 runs. Mumbai lost by 23 runs. For Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan scored 54 and Tilak Verma scored 61 off 33 balls. Apart from these two, the other batsmen were disappointed.