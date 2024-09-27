Sextortion Racket Busted in Kishanganj: Women Lure Young Men to Room and Threaten Them With Nude Clips (Watch Video)

In a shocking case from Bihar’s Kishanganj area, a sex extortion gang has been busted for preying on young men. The gang, led by individuals identified as Farhan, Jeba, Najmin, Asgar, and Anwar, lured victims into a trap with the help of two women. The women, Jeba and Najmin, reportedly befriended their targets, inviting them to secluded rented rooms.

बिहार के किशनगंज जिले में सेक्सटॉर्सन गैंग एक्टिव है। जेबा और नाजमीन नाम की दो लड़कियां दोस्ती करती हैं। लड़कों को रूम पर बुलाती हैं। फिर उन्हें अपने परिचित युवकों से रंगे हाथों पकड़वाती हैं। वो पिटाई करते हैं। न्यूड वीडियो वायरल की धमकी देकर पैसा वसूलते हैं।



इस गैंग में फरहान,… pic.twitter.com/7d6XK5wVz6 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 27, 2024

Once the unsuspecting men arrived, the gang’s male members ambushed them, forcing the victims into compromising situations. Beatings and threats followed, with the gang members warning the victims that nude videos of them would be released unless they paid large sums of money. Investigators have noted that in every video, Jeba and Najmin appear consistently, while the victims change with each incident. The gang’s operations had been ongoing until law enforcement intervened, shedding light on their deceptive methods.

