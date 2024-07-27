'Super Cool': Elon Musk Shares Stunning Video of Tesla Cars Light Show

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk took part in the light, which was organised with the help of Cybertrucks. Musk shared a summarised video of the event that was unveiled.

The visuals of Tesla cars are absolutely stunning. Drivers use a key feature wherein the headlights can be programmed to off and on simultaneously with music playing in the background.

Tesla shared an event video on X, formerly Twitter, by captioning, "Let’s celebrate life and it’s journey, there’s up and downs but together we are able to accomplish anything." The electric vehicle manufacturing company also mentioned X Takeover, Simon Pollock, Tesla and SpaceX in its tweet while sharing a video.

Super cool Tesla light show!

Elon Musk also tweeted a video of a Tesla car light show. He wrote in a post on X, "Super cool Tesla light show!"