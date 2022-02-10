Teddy Day special messages for your love ones

The love week means Valentine's week has begun from Rose Day. Valentine's week is especially for lovers, friends, and family on these days the people celebrate their love and bond for each other. The week started with Rose day on 7th February and ends on 8th February with Valentine's week, in middle days like Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day comes. And today lover will be celebrating Teddy Day. Teddy is the best thing specially for girls. Women and girls love to have teddy's and on this special occasion gift your love ones a cute teddy which will make their day. And don't forget to write special message on it while gifting the teddy, here's are some special messages for you

Teddies are just another reason, just another way to say I care for you and will be there forever by your side. Happy Teddy Day!

Lots of sweet, warm hugs and kisses from my side on this Teddy Day for you! Love you to the moon and back!

Happy Teddy Day to the love of my life. I want to express today that you are my best friend. I miss you every night and every day!

Nothing can match the warmth of your hugs but this Teddy will come close, I hope. Happy Teddy Day, my love!

Hope this Teddy will make you smile when I am not around. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart!

To the best gift of my life, here's a little something to remind you to smile on the darkest days. Happy Teddy Day, love.

Teddy bears don’t need a heart or a heartbeat as they are stuffed with love. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy is a stress buster, a tight hugger, no complaints and demands; in case if you don’t find me, you know where to go… Your teddy. Happy Teddy Day!