Uttar Pradesh: Man Attempts to Pull Train with Bike for Reel in Muzaffarnagar, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Amidst the continuous train accidents across the country, the Railway Ministry had sought cooperation from all the states and union territories. Meanwhile, a video is also going viral in which a person is seen trying to pull a train by tying it to his bike and performing stunts. This video is said to be from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

In a viral video, it can be seen that a young man has tied the two-wheeler to the train with the help of a cable on the railway track and is seen trying to pull it with his bike. In the video made for the social media reel, he is not only putting his life in danger but is also damaging railway property.

Man Attempts to Tow Train Engine with Bike

What's the need of such stupidity?

Pankaj from Saharanpur is trying to tow a locomotive with his bike, this isn't only a threat to railways property but also to his own life, if no action taken, he will continue to do so for like and views & will also inspire others.@RPF_INDIA… pic.twitter.com/edvxNoYUqz — Trains of India (@trainwalebhaiya) September 11, 2024

According to the information, this video is from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. This video of pulling an empty engine standing on the railway line from Deoband to Roorkee with a bike is going viral on social media.

Cressanda Railway Solutions get Contracts for Train Wrap Advertising with Maharashtra Tourism.

Muzaffarnagar police has taken action against the person seen in the viral video and arrested him and sent him to jail. RPF said that 20-year-old Vipin Kumar, a resident of Majhola in Deoband, has created an ID on Instagram in the name of Pankaj. He was arrested after the video went viral on social media. The bike and mobile seen pulling the engine in the video along with the accused Vipin have been recovered.