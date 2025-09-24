Uttar Pradesh: School Headmaster Assaults Education Officer with Belt During Inquiry in Sitapur (Watch Video)

In Sitapur district’s Mahmudabad area, Nadwa’s primary school headmaster, Brijendra Verma, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Basic Education Officer (BEO) during an official inquiry, reported PTI. The incident took place on September 23, when BEO Akhilesh Pratap Singh called Verma and an assistant teacher to his office to address complaints that the headmaster had been harassing the staff member. During the meeting, tensions escalated, and after others indicated Verma’s wrongdoing, he reportedly lost his temper, grabbed a belt, and attacked Singh. Following the incident, Verma was immediately suspended from his post by the BEO.

UP govt headmaster slams file, flogs BSA using belt



In UP's Sitapur, a primary school headmaster Brijendra Kumar Verma was summoned by the Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Akhilesh Pratap Singh over a complaint registered against Verma. Verbal argument ensued. Headmaster Verma… pic.twitter.com/8YGiFBTmfw — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 23, 2025

CCTV footage revealed the intensity of Verma’s outburst, showing him slamming files on the desk, striking Singh multiple times with a belt, and causing chaos in the office before staff intervened to restrain him. Witnesses told the Times of India that the conflict intensified when Singh expressed dissatisfaction with Verma’s explanation, prompting the headmaster to destroy government documents and smash Singh’s phone in a fit of rage. Office clerk Prem Shankar Maurya also became involved while trying to hold Verma back, sustaining minor injuries during the scuffle.

Police confirmed that the belt, broken phone, and damaged files have been seized as evidence and that further legal action will follow based on Singh’s complaint. The BEO has undergone a medical examination to assess his injuries. Speaking to the media, Verma defended his actions by accusing Singh of harassment, claiming he was being unfairly pressured over the staff complaint. Authorities have emphasized that the matter is under investigation, with disciplinary measures already in place and legal proceedings expected to move forward promptly.