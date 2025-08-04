Uttar Pradesh: Youths Add Bone to Veg Biryani to Skip Bill at Gorakhpur Restaurant, Caught on CCTV (Watch Video)

A bizarre incident unfolded in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, when a group of young men visited a restaurant and falsely claimed that a bone was found in their veg biryani. The drama occurred at 'Biryani Bay' in the Shastri Chowk area near the Cantt Police Station on the night of July 31. Around 8 to 10 youths arrived around 9 PM and placed orders for both veg and non-veg biryani. Shortly after eating, one of the group members accused the restaurant of serving meat in a vegetarian dish during the holy Shravan month, sparking chaos inside the premises. The claim led to a heated argument, prompting the restaurant staff to call the police for help. The police arrived at the location and managed to escort the unruly group out of the restaurant.

In the meantime, the restaurant owner filed a complaint, revealing that the group had skipped paying a bill worth Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000. Restaurant staff checked their CCTV footage to verify the claims. The footage clearly showed that one of the young men handed over a bone to another, who then placed it in the veg biryani plate intentionally.

सावन के महीने मे ये लोग इतना घटिया पाप कर रहे है कि गंगा नदी मे भी इनके पाप ना धुले ,



गोरखपुर मे लड़को ने जानबूझकर वेज बिरयानी मे हड्डी डाल दी ताकि बिल देना ना पड़े , लेकिन ऊपर वाला सब देख रहा है ,



ऐसे घटिया लोगो के खिलाफ सख्त कार्यवाही हो, pic.twitter.com/bTyLPejoGD — Nargis Bano (@Nargis_Bano78) August 4, 2025

The footage made it evident that the group had planned the incident to avoid paying the bill. Restaurant owner Ravikar Singh stated that at his establishment, vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals are prepared separately in dedicated spaces. He questioned how a bone could end up in only one veg plate and not in others if there was an actual error. The restaurant owner clarified that he has been in the food business for over 15 years. He has always maintained respect for customers’ religious and dietary sentiments.

As the truth unfolded, the police ensured that the group was removed from the premises and informed about the consequences of filing a false complaint. A video of the incident is now circulating on social media, where it clearly shows one youth transferring a bone from a non-veg biryani to a veg plate. The viral footage has sparked outrage online, with netizens condemning the act. Authorities are now considering further action against the youths for creating a public nuisance and trying to defraud the restaurant over the bill payment.