Video: Provoked Gaur Tosses Man Into the Air; IFS Officer Issues Warning

A terrifying moment occurred when a raging Gaur tossed a man into the air after he provoked the wild animal despite warnings. According to the video shared, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan stated that the Gaur entered the residential area of a village where the incident took place.

Kaswan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a hair-raising video of the wild Gaur goring a man and throwing him around a street as he tries to get away. In the shared video, people can be heard shouting, saying, "Vo dekh Hero." However, the exact location of the incident seen in the video is unknown.

Watch the Video Shared by IFS Parveen Kaswan Here:

In Hindi there is a saying - Aa bail mujhe maar. Here is practical. This person even after warning provoked an adult Guar - putting everybody in danger. Gaur went into residential area. Happened before our team reached. Our teams reached & rescued the animal. With much difficulty… pic.twitter.com/sx353bfWd0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 9, 2024

Alongside, Kaswan shared a piece of advice for people exploring wildlife areas. “Every wildlife has a safe distance. When you breach that, they feel threatened. And animals like gaurs are neurotic; they behave in a confusing way. This can result in injuries to both wildlife and the public,” wrote IFS Parveen Kaswan while sharing the video on X.

Also Read | WATCH: Bull Attacks Motorcyclist in Bengaluru, Shocking Incident Caught on Camera.

However, he further stated that his team conducted the rescue operation in the area, and no one received major injuries. The wild animal was also rescued with the help of forest officials. The attacked person is also safe.