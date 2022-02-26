Viral PIC! Photo of couple wearing flag of Ukraine-Russia went viral, know truth behind viral pic



Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. Meanwhile, a photo is going viral on social media, in which a man draped in the Ukrainian flag embraces a woman wearing the Russian flag. A large number of users are appealing for peace by posting this photo.

Viral couple photo

In the viral photo, the man and the woman are seen embracing each other. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has also shared this photo and appealed to maintain peace.

Many including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor have shared the photo as a symbol of hope for peace. Shashi Tharoor tweeted that," A man draped in the Ukrainian flag embraces a woman wearing the Russian flag. Let us hope love, peace & co-existence triumph over war & conflict."

What is the reality of viral photo?

It is worth noting that the viral photo is 3 years old. According to a report published in the Washington Post, the name of the woman in the picture is Juliana Kuznetsova. When this photo was taken, she was standing in a concert in Poland with her fiancée wearing the Russian flag. Juliana claimed that the photo was not staged. “We had no political intentions with this photograph,” she said. “But when the photo spread all over the Internet, I realized: perhaps such a photo will give people hope. And the belief that everything can be fine, no matter what. Love can defeat anything, ”added Juliana.

