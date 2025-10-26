Viral Video: Donald Trump Dances at Kuala Lumpur Airport Ahead of ASEAN Summit

US President Donald Trump arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to attend the ASEAN Summit, where he received a grand welcome at the airport. Upon stepping out of Air Force One, Trump surprised everyone by joining local performers and dancing to the beats of traditional drums and cymbals. The moment quickly went viral on social media, showing Trump enthusiastically moving to the rhythm near the aircraft on the tarmac. Onlookers, including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, were seen smiling and applauding the light-hearted gesture, calling it a “fun and informal” display of diplomacy.

MUST WATCH!



President @realDonaldTrump dances at Malaysian arrival ceremony 🇺🇸🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/e7Zrw3L35Y — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) October 26, 2025

The viral video shows Trump dancing with performers dressed in vibrant traditional costumes representing Malaysia’s diverse ethnic groups, including the Borneo natives, Malays, Chinese, and Indians. The colorful celebration highlighted Malaysia’s cultural unity and added a festive touch to Trump’s arrival. The clip has been widely shared online, drawing mixed but mostly amused reactions from netizens who found Trump’s impromptu dance both surprising and entertaining. Many praised his attempt to connect with the local culture in a friendly and cheerful manner.

Trump’s visit to Malaysia marks the first leg of his three-nation tour across Asia. After the ASEAN Summit, he is scheduled to travel to Japan and South Korea to strengthen regional alliances and discuss key security and trade issues. Reports suggest that during this trip, Trump may also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time since 2019. The potential meeting has sparked global interest, as it could reopen diplomatic discussions between the two nations after years of stalled talks.