Viral video of expensive dessert selling at Rs 16,000 per kg goes viral on social media

Whether it is festive season or off season, there is always demand for sweets. On the other hand, dessert lovers often order their favorite dessert from different places.

A special sweet dish is going viral on social media for it's price. The specialty of this dessert is evident from its price. According to the viral video, the name of this dessert is 'Gold Plated' Sweet. As you can see in the video, the shopkeeper first prepares the dessert and then puts saffron on it with gold work, which enhances its value and beauty and presents it to the customers. After decorating, it is cut into small pieces. If we talk about its price, the caption says that its price is Rs 16,000 per kg.

After watching this video, social media users are giving their reactions through comments. Commenting on the video, one user wrote, "By the way, whatever the price, the dessert will look nice and delicious." At the same time, another user wrote, "Most people would like to eat jaggery after hearing the price." A third user wrote, "The rich will empty their pockets to buy it." In addition, many other users have made interesting comments on it.

The video was shared on social media site Instagram by an account called oye.foodieee. It has received over 8 lakh 43 thousand likes and millions of views so far.