Viral Video! Two groups of young girls get into brawl, video goes viral

A video of two girls fighting has gone viral on social media. The incident has taken place in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. There was an argument between two young women for a man. The two thrashed each other. The case escalated into a brawl.

Two young girls fought in broad daylight in Haldwani. They slapped, punched and kicked each other. One girl also used a stick to beat the other. Both the girls fought over a man. The fight stopped abruptly after cops from Haldwani's Hiranagar police station arrived.

The CCTVs around the garden will be checked and action will be taken after that, said Superintendent of Police Harbans Singh. However, neither party has yet lodged a complaint.