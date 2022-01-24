Viral Video! Video of horse gallops between two moving trains

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has posted a video on social media. It shows a horse trapped between two running trains, but he did not give up. The animal ran through a narrow gap between the moving train and the stationary carriages. However, it managed to escape unhurt. The passengers on board the train, which was travelling from Asyut to Sohag, heaved a sigh of relief as they saw the horse emerge unscathed.

In the video, we can also see passengers sticking their heads out of the windows and watching the horse carefully as it galloped away.

The video was posted by Indian Police Service Officer (IPS) Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter and has over 3 lakh views.