Watch: Baby Gorilla Wearing T-Shirt Rescued from Smuggling at Istanbul Airport: Viral Video Wins Hearts

Gorillas are among the most adorable animals on Earth, often impresses humans with their cute and heartwarming moments. Recently, a video of a baby gorilla wearing a T-shirt went viral on social media, melting hearts worldwide.

The video, shared by Turkey's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on X (formerly Twitter), revealed the distressing state of the baby gorilla after being rescued from smugglers at Istanbul Airport. Customs Enforcement teams, as part of an ongoing wildlife protection initiative, intercepted the illegal shipment. The crate containing the gorilla was seized after it was found to lack proper documentation, in violation of international wildlife trade laws.

The footage shows Turkish officials carefully removing the frightened gorilla from the crate and feeding it with a baby bottle. While the animal appeared visibly distressed, it was also responsive. Authorities confirmed that the gorilla's health is improving, though it remains under close observation.

“The baby gorilla’s health is improving, but it remains under observation,” the Ministry stated. For now, the animal is being cared for by National Parks staff. Decisions regarding its permanent home are yet to be made.

Ufaklığın durumu şu an iyi...



📍İstanbul Havalimanı'nda Ticaret Bakanlığı Gümrük Muhafaza ekiplerinin yaptığı kontrolde evrakları olmadan ülkemizden transit geçirilmeye çalışılan goril yavrusuna el konulmuştur.@milliparklar personelimiz tarafından rehabilitasyon ve bakımları… pic.twitter.com/D36eSRVJuy — T.C. Tarım ve Orman Bakanlığı (@TCTarim) December 22, 2024

