Watch: Deadly Snake Found Hiding Inside Pillow Cover in Nagpur; Viral Video Sparks Alarm

Imagine your sleeping and under your pillow you discover a snake, well on e such case has seen in Nagpur here a venomous snake was discovered under pillowcase in late evening. A shocking video of this incident has gone viral on social media. The shocking find instilled fear in the community, but thankfully, the snake was promptly caught and released back into nature . Increased snake sightings in Nagpur urban areas, particularly during the monsoon season as snakes seek indoor shelter, raise safety concerns. Residents should be vigilant, regularly inspect bedding, and contact local snake rescuers (Sarpmitras) if a snake is sighted.

In a viral video showed a deadly cobra, about a foot long, hiding and crawling inside a pillowcase on a sofa, then slipping between the mattress and bed beneath another pillow. The snake catcher swiftly approached the snake, which was in a defensive mode, but managed to calmly and quickly catch it. He then placed the snake inside a plastic container and securely closed it.

The clip, shared on Instagram by user ‘reenagarg_hr06_’, shows a woman attempting to catch the agitated snake gently, as it seemed disturbed by the commotion. The incident struck a chord with viewers, garnering over 468K likes, as it reminded many of their own fears about wildlife intrusions. Although the video surfaced last year, the exact details of the incident remain unknown.