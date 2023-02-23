Watch: "Humein sirf PM Modi chahiye...": This Pakistani man’s desperate plea goes viral

A video of a disgruntled Pakistani man has gone viral after he was heard complaining about the country's current condition of things under the Shehbaz Sharif government. On camera, the man was speaking to YouTuber Sana Amjad, where he could be heard wishing for "no one but Narendra Modi".

The man, frustrated with Pakistan's economic woes, claimed that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been in power, he would have been able to buy things at affordable costs.

Sana Amjad, who is a former journalist, is heard asking a local why the slogan "Pakistan se zinda bhago chahe India chale jaao" (Run for your life away from Pakistan, even if it means taking shelter in India) was being raised on the streets.

The despondent man responds, saying he wishes he wasn't born in Pakistan, or that the Partition hadn't happened. "I wish Pakistan wasn't separated from India. We would then be purchasing tomatoes at PKR 20 per kilogramme, chicken at PKR 150 per kilogramme, and petrol at PKR 50 per litre," he said in the viral video.

"Unfortunately, we have an Islamist nation, but we have not been able to establish Islam here," he added.

Wishing for "no one but Narendra Modi", he said "Modi is much better than us, his people respect and follow him so much. If we had Narendra Modi, we wouldn't need Nawaz sharif or Benazir or Imran, not even (late former military ruler) General (Parvez) Musharraf. All we want is Prime Minister Modi, as only he can deal with all mischievous elements in the country. India is currently the fifth-biggest economy in the world while we are nowhere."

"I am ready to live under Modi's rule. Modi is a great man, he is not a bad human being. Indians are getting tomatoes and chicken at reasonable rates. When you cannot feed your children at night, you start ruing the country you were born in," he added.

I pray to Almighty to give us Modi and have him rule our country," he said, with tears in his eyes. He said the Pakistanis need to stop comparing themselves with India "because there is no comparison" between the two countries.