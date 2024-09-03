WATCH: Man Delivers Commentary in Sanskrit During Local Cricket Match in Bengaluru; Video Goes Viral

A local cricket match in Bengaluru has taken social media by storm thanks to a unique commentator. Samashti Gubbi, a man with a passion for both cricket and Sanskrit, has become an overnight sensation for his live commentary in the Sanskrit language. Gubbi's fluent delivery and enthusiasm for the game have impressed viewers worldwide. As the batsman hits a shot, his voice rises, capturing the excitement of the moment in Sanskrit. The spectators, visibly amazed, cheer and applaud his style.

Translated into English, the commentary highlights the bowler's approach, the batsman's shot, and the excitement of the game. Gubbi's commentary reads, "The bowler has the ball in his hand... He hits a good shot and runs... Now let's see what happens next... Everyone is playing with enthusiasm..."

Social media users have been quick to praise the commentator's talent and the beauty of the Sanskrit language. Many have expressed their admiration for his ability to combine the excitement of cricket with the elegance and depth of Sanskrit. Some have even joked that the commentary feels like a glimpse into a bygone era, drawing parallels to the Dvapara Yuga, a period in Hindu cosmology when Sanskrit was widely spoken.