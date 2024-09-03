Jasprit Bumrah Begins Training Ahead of IND vs BAN Test Series, Seen Bowling in Nets (Watch Video)

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has begun his preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, scheduled to start in Chennai on September 19. Bumrah, who was seen bowling in the nets in his latest social media post.

Jasprit Bumrah's Instagram post

Bumrah last played for India during the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he was named Player of the Series. He was subsequently rested for India's tour of Sri Lanka and the upcoming Duleep Trophy to prepare for the Test series against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia later this year.

The 30-year-old pacer has been a key figure in India's Test squad, having taken 159 wickets in 36 matches, including 10 five-wicket hauls. His last Test appearance was against England in Dharamsala earlier this year. Whether he will be selected for the Bangladesh series remains to be seen, but his return to training is a positive sign for Indian cricket.