Watch! Shopkeeper in Punjab saves cow's life from electric shock

An incident has come to light in Mansa district of Punjab. A man from Mansa district has saved a cow from electric shock. Meanwhile, the entire thrill of the rescue has been captured on camera and the video has gone viral on social media.

Netizens have praised the man who saved the cow's life. "The cow's life has been saved by showing great courage," said netizens. It's raining everywhere right now, a cow was standing near a power pole in a waterlogged area. As soon as the cow touched the soaked pole, it received an electric shock and began to throb. Seeing the plight of the cow, the man there risked his life and ran towards the cow.

As soon as the electric shock hit, the cow started to ache and she fell to the ground. Just then, a shopkeeper came out of a nearby shop, tied a cow's leg with a cloth and pulled it away from the electricity pole. Another person assisted the shopkeeper in this rescue operation. The cow then got out safely after a while and started crossing the road. Netizens have praised the man for his courageous act of saving the cow's life.

While praising the courage shown by the shopkeeper, one user said that this is the true meaning of humanity. The man bravely saved the lives of the cows who were electrocuted. This video is going viral on social media.